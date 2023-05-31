The 3D Jazz Trio Return to the Mainstay

On Saturday, June 17th at 8 pm, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD is excited to welcome the return of one of its most requested acts, the 3D Jazz Trio. The trio features Amy Shook on upright bass, Sherrie Maricle on drums, and Jackie Warren on keyboard. The three performers met in May of 2014 while playing in the internationally acclaimed 15-piece, all-women DIVA Jazz Orchestra. From their first shared downbeat, they became kindred-swinging spirits and the resulting musical synergy was fast and fierce…or as the New York Times put it…”blistering hot!”

Fiercely swinging, this powerhouse trio plays original, traditional, and contemporary standards from many different genres of music. Their distinctive style and innovative arrangements are super-charged by their boundless musical joy, gratitude, and enthusiasm.

Since its inception, 3D has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals, including: The Blue Note (NYC) Dizzy’s Club (NYC), Mezzrow (NYC), Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors (NYC), Blues Alley (D.C.), and at the Festival Internacional de Música La Guarapachanga in Cuba.

From her drum set, Sherrie Maricle also leads The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, and her jazz quintet FIVE PLAY. She is the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions, including The Kennedy Center Alliance Award for Outstanding Achievements in the Arts, a Doctoral Fellowship from New York University, the New York City Music Educator’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education and was twice selected New York University “Music Teacher of the Year.”

Amy Shook has performed numerous times at the Mainstay at the invitation of various jazz headliners. She has appeared on stage with an incredible roster of jazz icons including Lionel Hampton, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, the Scott Silbert Big Band, Hubert Laws, and Kurt Elling to name a few. She has performed at the Kennedy Center, Blues Alley, Dizzy’s Club the Blue Note NY, Washington Women in Jazz Festival, and at the White House twice by special invitation. In addition to her work as a performing and recording artist, and a multi-instrumentalist (acoustic bass, electric bass, violin, viola, and cello), Amy is also an accomplished composer.

Pianist Jackie Warren performs regularly as a soloist, but also has another jazz trio, with bassist Peter Dominguez and drummer Ron Godale. She also arranges and plays salsa and Latin jazz with percussionist Sammy Deleon y suorquestra. In addition to these groups, Jackie has performed locally and nationally with such artists and groups as David Fathead Newman, Clark Terry, the Spirits of Havana, Jimmy Heath, Tito Puente, Jr., Percy Sledge, and the Jazz Heritage Orchestra.

All three women are experienced and enthusiastic educators. They’ve presented workshops and clinics at numerous universities, colleges, and high schools throughout the country. Ever since the summer of 2019, they’ve served as virtual and in-person artists-in-residence for the Maryland Summer Jazz event in Rockville, MD.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.