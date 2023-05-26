Something of the Marvelous Challenge Features Tour of Harleigh’s Magnificent Woodland Gardens

Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s Something of the Marvelous spring fundraiser for 2023 is a dollar for dollar matching challenge with every dollar being matched up to $50,000.

These funds support Pickering Creek’s science and nature education programs in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomico counties for students from at least one grade level in each school system, ensuring that every student in the grade level, regardless of background, has great outdoor learning experiences with Pickering’s talented staff of educators and scientists.

In addition to supporting school programming, these matching gifts help connect adults and families with the habitats and wildlife that also call the midshore home, and support summer EcoCamp scholarships. And finally, generous gifts provided by the community to this matching challenge ensure that Pickering is open to the public for free everyday to enjoy the center’s beautiful trails!

Two marvelous donors have stepped forward to collectively offer this year’s dollar for dollar match. Both are long-term supporters of the Center’s work to connect people to nature. Supporters who contribute over $100 between May 15 and June 9 will be eligible to enjoy an evening stroll through the gardens of Harleigh, Chip and Sally Akridge’s beautiful estate off of the Oxford Rd.

After dropping off their car, guests will walk down the main lane to take in views of the impressive home that center’s Harleigh’s manicured grounds. Strolling through a formal rose garden, followed by a classic fernery/stumpery, the walk then winds through quiet wonderful woodlands along the banks of Trippe Creek.

Guests will be able to enjoy these paths by early evening light or in the day’s waning light at sunset amongst a beautiful arrangement of lit passageways and lumieres. Guests then proceed through the English-inspired open-arched pavilion, finding their way to the Harleigh House waterside portico to sip a Martha Washington lemonade, and to ponder the gloaming.

The final place to explore on this exceptional journey is the Akridge’s Monticello-style vegetable and cutting garden. Staff will be available along the stroll to answer question botanical and otherwise.

The home’s stunning gardens and grounds will be open on June 10 to approximately 200 supporters of Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s award-winning education programs participating in the Something of the Marvelous Challenge.

Timed entrances scheduled throughout the evening on June 10th will include complimentary beverages, time to explore, and a special thank you gift.

Unlike Pickering Creek’s pre-Covid era Tour Toast and Taste, Something of the Marvelous has no tent, no auction, and no dinners for sale. It is all outdoors- just soaking in the marvelous blooms and scenery of the amazing Harleigh!

Pickering Creek’s fundraising goal for the 2023 Something of the Marvelous Challenge is to raise $100,000 for Pickering’s education programs. Please join us as we celebrate our achievements and prepare for the future.

School groups, families, wildlife enthusiasts and photographers from far and wide visit Pickering Creek Audubon Center throughout the year to participate in hands-on outdoor learning, volunteer experiences and immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the Eastern Shore.

For more information, please visit www.pickeringcreek.org