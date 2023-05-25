Rebuilding Together Volunteers Donate Over 450 Hours to Complete Repairs in Kent County

Each year, Rebuilding Together affiliates across the country honor their commitment to safe and healthy housing by declaring April “National Rebuilding Month.” While many activities occur before and after April to coordinate and complete the planned repairs, the official launch this year began with the organization’s inaugural “SheBuild” – a one day workshop to empower women to be comfortable using tools that are common in household repairs. Six local ladies spent Saturday, April 1st in Bob Ortiz’s workshop, constructing a step stool under the expert tutelage of Jenn Kuhn, Shipyard Education Programs Manager for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

In January, Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) declared 2023 their “Year of the Volunteer” to celebrate things opening back up after COVID. As a result, this Spring’s Rebuilding Month effort engaged 52 community members who donated 467 hours to complete repairs at seven homes in Chestertown, Rock Hall and Worton. Beginning in mid-March and finishing May 17th, these dedicated volunteers constructed four wheelchair ramps, repaired unsafe steps and walkways, replaced gutters, installed grab bars, cleared debris and performed many other tasks to ensure that the 13 residents in these homes have a safer, healthier place to live.

Volunteers who generously donated their time, several for multiple days, to ensure that these projects were successful include: Gregory Ayers, John Barkin, George Barnett, Meredith Beach, Dudley Bostic, Joanne Boyle, Jack Brosius, Jamey Brown, Darren Davis, Logan Dean, Michal Dickinson, Larry Dinoff, Rich Faulkner, Bill Flook, Ellen Gale, Rita Gillis, Glen Turner, Terry Goldzier, Ginny Gorman, Trams Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Germaine Lanaux, John Leek, Chip Lieber, Jennifer Lieber, Scott Loveless, Donna Lynd, Lou Malzone, Bernie Miller, Michael Morris, Ronald Muller, Bobby Nickerson, Ken Noble, Vic Pfeiffer, Brian Rankin, Linda Reed, Max Ruehrmund, Zack Schmitt, Deborah Scott, Bill Shrieves, Amy Sine, Kenny Smith, Charles Sommers, Karen Speakman, Todd Steffes, Lucy Taylor, Meg Taylor, Paul Taylor, Will Taylor, Jim Thompson, Brian Toth, Debbie Toth, Jim Trumbauer, Bruce Turner, Candy Tyrell, John Vogel, Pam Vogel, Andrew Wright, and Bill Yoder. If you volunteered and do not see your name listed, please contact RTKC at info@rtkc.org so they can update their records.

In addition to donations of time and talent, this work would not be possible without generous business sponsors! This year’s “SheBuild” Sponsors were Rock Hall Dental and Bob Ortiz Studios. Rebuilding Month sponsors at the “Celebration” level were Benson & Mangold Real Estate, The Dixon Group and Valliant Wealth Strategies. At the “Rebuilder” level were Anthony, Judge & Ware, Chestertown Lumber, David A. Bramble, Duke Law and Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency. Restaurants that donated lunches for project days include Figg’s Ordinary, Happy Chicken Bakery, Karma Cleanse Cafe, Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Play It Again Sam, Rock City Cafe and Stam’s Luncheonette. Finally, Rebuilding Together truly appreciates Pastor Davis of Mt. Olive AME Church in Butlertown and Brother Troy Somerville – who did all the event setup – for graciously allowing them to hold their appreciation event in the congregation’s Life Center. Rebuilding Together Kent County is grateful to those local and regional individuals and businesses that ensured they could have their most impactful Rebuilding Month to date!

Rebuilding Together Kent County’s mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. They leverage gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for income-eligible seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families with children in Kent County. They are dedicated to ending substandard housing. All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria. This is an equal opportunity program. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.