Get Carried Away by ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ at KCMS

Theater students at Kent County Middle School are taking the stage to present “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Performances are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the middle school.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students. Members of the Class of 2023 can enjoy the show free.

Under the direction of teacher Kaitlyn E. Wright, the students are performing an adaption by playwright Tim Kelly of L. Frank Baum’s classic book.

Follow Dorothy (Noelle Demby) and her dog Toto (Abigail Gallo) after a cyclone carries them to Oz, where they embark on an adventure with the Scarecrow (Rebecca Phillips), the Tin Woodsman (Allee Hall) and the Cowardly Lion (Tanaya Jackson).

They encounter Glinda the Good (Emy Karlik) and the Wicked Witch (Amber Vela Fernandez) as they make their way to meet Oz (Kaylee Owens).

Also joining them on stage are Bryan Mann as Boq, Kris Coe as Munchkin, Julie Dickerson as the China Princess, Lanie Gibb as the Guardian of the Gates, Aiden Ruiz Velazquez and Jaden Gilbert as Winged Monkeys, ZadalynSpittel as Aunt Em, and additional special guests as the Poppies and Fighting Trees.

Kent County Middle School is located at 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown. Learn more about the school at www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMS.aspx.