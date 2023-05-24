Baltimore-Based Honey Dewdrops at the Mainstay

On Friday, June 9 at 8 pm, The Mainstay is pleased to present the seamless acoustic music of the Honey Dewdrops.

The husband and wife Americana team The Honey Dewdrops – Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish– have long felt the push-and-pull between their original roots in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia and their current home in urban Baltimore. Soon after relocating to Maryland in 2009, they became enmeshed in Baltimore’s thriving string-band music scene, and found it to be “one of the most open and enthusiastic creative communities” they’d come across. Seven albums and fourteen years of touring domestically and internationally later, Laura and Kagey continue to expand their contemporary folk sound, using their beautiful playing and harmonies, and other musician contacts to emphasize what connects with their audiences.

With a background in American string-band music and a close-harmony style reminiscent of Appalachian mountain singing, Wortman and Parrish bring a familiar yet unique sound to listeners with clawhammer banjo, mandolin, acoustic and electric guitars. Their partnership has long focused on writing original songs and adding new ideas to the repertoire. Their live show at the Mainstay also features Baltimore multi-instrumentalist Alex Lacquement on upright bass, and percussionist, EJ Shaull-Thompson.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.