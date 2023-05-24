Sultana Inks Partnership with National Park Service’s Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail

The Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) announced that it has entered into a cooperative agreement with the National Park Service and the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail (Trail) to provide students from Maryland’s Eastern Shore with educational programs that connect them with significant regional events from the War of 1812 and the history of the Chesapeake’s waterways. The scope of work for the partnership includes the development of classroom curriculum materials, teacher professional development programs, paddling programs on the Bay’s tidal tributaries, and excursions to several notable sites along the Trail.

“This program will be a wonderful opportunity for students to discover the hidden historical treasures in their local towns and waterways,” said Brad Hirsh, who is spearheading the partnership for the Sultana Education Foundation. “Through a series of engaging field experiences, students will gain the skills to investigate the rich history found in their own communities.”

“We are excited for this partnership opportunity on the Eastern Shore with the Sultana Education Foundation,” said Superintendent David H. Moore of the Star-Spangled Banner Trail. “This collaboration will provide immersive experiences and educate students on the local history, heritage, and natural environment as it relates to the national Trail story.”

Planning is underway and programming will take place during the 2023-2024 school year.

Based in Chestertown and serving the entire Chesapeake region, SEF provides hands-on educational opportunities for more than 14,000 students annually that promote stewardship of the Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental resources. By helping students of all ages develop an appreciation for the Chesapeake Bay, SEF is working to create a community of individuals who are dedicated to preserving this irreplaceable treasure.

The Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail, established by Congress in 2008, tells the story of the War of 1812 in the Chesapeake Bay region. The trail traces American and British troop movements, introduces visitors to communities affected by the war, and highlights the Chesapeake region’s distinctive landscapes and waterways. It connects historic sites in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia and commemorates the events leading up to the Battle for Baltimore, the aftermath of which inspired the U.S. national anthem.