Breaking the Silence: Kent County Unites for Mental Health Awareness

In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness month, Kent County Public Schools and the Kent County Local Management Board recently hosted a Mental Health Resource Fair at Kent County High School in Worton.

Mental health fairs provide an opportunity to educate the community about various mental health conditions, their signs and symptoms, and available resources for support and treatment.

By increasing awareness, fair organizers work to help reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues, encourage open conversations and promote understanding and empathy.

Students from both the high school and Kent County Middle School were introduced to more than 25 local and county mental health organizations.

The Spy took a quick tour of the fair and talked with Local Management Board Assistant Care Coordinator Jamer Abner.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.