Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What We Found on a White Oak?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what we found on a white oak?

Last week, we asked you about the jumping spider (Phidippus sp). This jumping spider is likely a canopy jumping spider (Phidippus otiosus), though its behavior and location was more consistent with that of a bold jumping spider (Phidippus audax), so we get to learn about both! Both have iridescent pincer-like claws called chelicerae. Jumping spiders have highly evolved stereoscopic vision and are excellent hunters. The canopy jumping spider is often found in trees and positions its eggs in the bark of oak and pine trees. The bold jumping spider is known for being, well, bold and is commonly found. Bold jumping spiders are usually black with a characteristic white triangle on its abdomen. This particular jumping spider was hanging out in our workshop and was extremely friendly/inquisitive. It had iridescent green chelicerae and did not have the characteristic triangle of the bold jumping spider on its abdomen. So, say hello to a very friendly canopy jumping spider.

