Take a Hike and See Springtime at Its Best on Bolingbroke Creek

Mountain Laurel is in bloom at Bolingbroke Park in Trappe, 2665 MoneyMake Road, 10:00 am – 4:00, Saturday, May 20, rain or shine.
The MID-SHORE Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is sponsoring an opportunity for our community and friends to come out to Bolingbroke Park to see the splendor of the magnificent blooming Mountain Laurel shrubs throughout the park. Enjoy a walk on our 1.5 miles of wooded trails, try-out our kayaks, stop by the pavilion for a refreshment.
About Mountain Laurel (Kalmia Latifolia): It is a native broadleaf evergreen shrub. The leaves are about 3 inches long by 1 inch wide. Locally the shrubs may reach up to 15 feet tall with dark red bark up to 4 inches in diameter. In winter the shrubs are attractive with the bright, glossy leaves and snow on the ground. In the spring the laurel blooms in clusters up to 5 inches across. Mountain Laurel is normally found in cooler climes and, as the name implies, found in upland environments. Finding Mountain Laurel on the Eastern Shore, and in the quantity in our park, is exceptional. Visiting Bolingbroke Park should be an enjoyable morning or afternoon excursion for the family.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.