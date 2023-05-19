Take a Hike and See Springtime at Its Best on Bolingbroke Creek

Mountain Laurel is in bloom at Bolingbroke Park in Trappe, 2665 MoneyMake Road, 10:00 am – 4:00, Saturday, May 20, rain or shine.

The MID-SHORE Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is sponsoring an opportunity for our community and friends to come out to Bolingbroke Park to see the splendor of the magnificent blooming Mountain Laurel shrubs throughout the park. Enjoy a walk on our 1.5 miles of wooded trails, try-out our kayaks, stop by the pavilion for a refreshment.