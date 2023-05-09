The Palovations Pay Tribute to Motown

On Friday, May 26, The Mainstay in Rock Hall is excited to welcome Baltimore’s highly acclaimed Motown soul music revival band, the Palovations. The 8-piece band delivers a soul music show inspired by the early Motown legends of the ’60s and ’70s and R&B artists of the 70s and 80s. Their live shows recapture the joy and excitement of the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, the Stylistics and other giant soul music icons from that time.

Avery Yancey, the leader of the group explained the band’s formation back in 2012, long before “tribute bands” became so popular. The group was the idea and legacy of a retired performer from the Baltimore area who had performed throughout the country (but primarily in Las Vegas) with a Temptations tribute band, complete with silky-smooth vocals, sequined wardrobe style, smooth moving choreography, and a full live back-up band. His legacy was to start and train a new band that would carry on in his band’s successful tradition. After two years of training, the Palovations were born and have been performing to sold-out audiences throughout the Baltimore/ D.C area ever since.

This show is tentatively scheduled for the Mainstay’s outdoor backyard covered stage area weather permitting. Showtime for the concert is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.