Grief at the Office: A Chat with Compass’s Sherrie Rhonda Knotts and Sherrie Young

Many Mid-Shore residents have an incomplete understanding of the services provided by Compass Hospice in Centreville, imagining it only to be a peaceful, caring facility for end-of-life hospice care.

That, however, would be only half the story. Hospice care is the core function of Compass, but their broader spectrum of outreach services provides grief support and counseling for individuals, families, schools, and businesses throughout the region.

Director of Compass Support Services, Rhonda Knotts, says their counselors are on call to support businesses dealing with the loss of a co-worker, students grieving over the loss of a parent, and inmates coping with their loss of freedom.

“We go out in the community. It’s not just about grief support due to the loss of a loved one,but it also has to do with supporting our local organizations like Channel Markers and Chester Y and helping them develop coping skills to navigate through their loss.”

Over the years, Compass has expanded its mission to serve the region through ever-expanding outreach services providing one-on-one grief support for adults and children, caregiver support, and community education events. It includes the yearly four-day Camp New Dawn retreat for children, teens, and families struggling with losing a loved one.

The Spy recently met with Rhonda Knotts and grief counselor Sherrie Young to discuss their outreach programs and how Compass reaches into Mid-Shore communities to support any institution or individual cost-free.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. To find out about Compass Hospices’ services, see their website here.