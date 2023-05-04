Back to the Future in the Mainstay Backyard

On Friday, May 19, the Mainstay in Rock Hall is excited to resume its free outdoor family movie series. The films are projected with professional equipment on a full-sized theatrical screen in the Mainstay’s backyard events space.

The May 19 film selection is the classic science-fiction comedy Back to the Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Set in 1985, it follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a teenager accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean automobile built by his eccentric scientist friend Emmett “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd), where he inadvertently prevents his future parents from falling in love – threatening his own existence – and is forced to reconcile them and somehow get back to the future.

Back to the Future was a critical and commercial success, earning $381.1 million to become the highest-grossing film of 1985 worldwide. It received multiple award nominations and won an Academy Award.

Back to the Future is now considered by critics and audiences to be one of the greatest science-fiction films and among the best films ever made. In 2007, the United States Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry. The film was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990).

The Mainstay has outdoor seating and free popcorn available. The movie is scheduled for 8:15 pm (dark). In case of rain the movie will not be shown and rescheduled for another date. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.