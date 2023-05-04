Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller Visits Benedictine

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller toured the Benedictine campus as part of the new administrations first 100 days in office. The tour was conducted by Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans and Assistant Principal Stephanie Franklin. Benedictine leadership team and board members, local officials, supported adults, students, and parents also had the opportunity to meet with the Lieutenant Governor.

“Benedictine is critical to providing quality and enriching support to Marylanders with moderate to severe developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism,” commented Lieutenant Governor Miller. “The driving mission behind the Moore-Miller administration is to leave no Marylander behind, which is why it was an honor to spend the 100th day of this administration at Benedictine, celebrating its important work to serve supported individuals from early childhood through adulthood.”

The Lieutenant Governor’s tour was conducted on Benedictine’s school campus in Ridgely, Maryland. The campus includes student classrooms, residential suites, vocational training spaces, and recreational facilities. Adults that are supported by Benedictine also utilize many of the campus amenities. The original school and residential suites were built in the early 1960’s and a master plan – Transforming a Campus to Transform Lives – has been developed to address obsolescence, safety, and health issues of the current and future student population that attend school and reside on campus. The first phase of the project is to renovate and construct new residential suites for the school-age population, a new nursing and kitchen facility, and new traffic access improvements.

Photo: Lieutenant Governor Miller Tours Benedictine on 100th day in office. Pictured (left to right): Claudia Cunningham, Benedictine Chief Advancement Officer; Anthony Casey, Ridgely Town Commissioner; Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director; Stephanie Franklin; Benedictine Assistant Principal; Larry Porter, Caroline County Commissioner; Aruna Miller, Maryland Lieutenant Governor; Rebecca, Benedictine supported adult; Sr. Mary Agnes, Benedictine Board of Directors; Greg Hviding, Benedictine Board of Directors and supported adult; April Frankton, Benedictine Chief Financial Officer; Jenn Kerwin, Benedictine Board of Directors and parent; Charley Mills, President, Benedictine Board of Trustees and parent; Ade Laditan, Benedictine Senior Director, Adult Services. Photo credit: Chris Dorr

“I would like to thank Lieutenant Governor Miller for visiting Benedictine and meeting with the students, staff and the adults we support,” commented Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “I also want to thank the Moore-Miller administration for adding capital funds to this year’s budget for Benedictine’s new student residential facility. This shows their commitment to Maryland students with moderate to severe disabilities and we are very grateful for their support.”

The visit concluded with a special delivery by supported adult, Greg, who presented the Lieutenant Governor with a gift.

For more information on Benedictine and how you can support its mission in serving the developmentally disabled, please contact Chief Advancement Officer, Claudia Cunningham, at 410 634 2292 or claudia.cunningham@benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization supporting close to 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties. Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest employers with over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.