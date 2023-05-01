Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What These Flowers are?

Happy May Mystery Monday! April showers over the weekend have brought us May flowers! Do you know what these flowers are?

Last week, we asked you about the crane fly (Tipula sp.). Despite their looks, crane flies are not gigantic mosquitoes and they do not bite or sting. In their larval stage, crane flies look like large grubs and live either in water or underground. They spend most of this time eating decaying leaves and storing up energy for their adult stage. Adult crane flies live only for about a week and while most adults don’t feed, some will seek out nectar. Crane flies serve as important decomposers in the ecosystem and are often prey to spiders, beetles, praying mantises, birds, and dragonflies.

