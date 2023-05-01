Understanding Kent County’s Local Management Board: A Chat with Director Rosemary Granillo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The complexity of the services, the multiple departments involved, and the bureaucratic structures can make it difficult to understand how county services work and how we can access them. Most often they appear as a distant and inaccessible mechanism working beyond the pale of our daily lives.

In fact, county services are deeply embedded in the daily fabric of our lives, and you don’t have to go too far to access the information and navigate through their tiered services.

The Local Management Board (LMB) in Kent County is a collaborative partnership that brings together government agencies, community organizations, and stakeholders to improve the lives of children, youth, and families in the county.

The LMB acts as a central hub that coordinates and integrates resources, services, and programs to address the needs of vulnerable populations in the county, particularly in the areas of education, health, economic stability, and community engagement.

A department of the Kent County Commissioners, the LMB is designed specifically to be a neutral 3rd party convener guided by a board of directors made up of local leaders and representatives from different sectors. Their efforts are critical in promoting the wellbeing of Kent County residents by strategically planning, allocating resources, and developing programs that impact our community.

The Spy recently sat down with the Director of the Kent County’s Local Management Board Rosemary Granillo to talk about how LMB is structured and the services they provide.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. To find out more about the LMB and the service they provide, go here.

(we are not under the umbrella of Social Services – we are designed specifically to be a neutral 3rd party convener and not under the umbrella of any of the child serving agencies)