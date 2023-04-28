KCHS Recognized for College-Bound Students

Kent County High School is one of 23 School of Excellence honorees in the nation by the American College Application Campaign.

The announcement came in early April from ACT, a nonprofit organization “helping people achieve education and workplace success.”

According to ACT, the American College Application Campaign seeks to “increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.”

ACT CEO Janet Godwin, in a news release, spoke about the challenges students face in navigating the college application process.

“The efforts from our American College Application Campaign collaborators and educators are making a substantial difference, helping high schoolers in communities across the country. Their efforts help inspire students to discover and fulfil their full potential,” Godwin said.

Kent County High School was the only school in Maryland to receive the School of Excellence honor from ACT and the northern-most on the East Coast to be recognized.

Both the counseling department and the Next Generation Scholars program at the high school work to help students plan for the future and prepare for college.

“It’s always a great day to be a Trojan,” said Principal Kris Hemstetter of receiving the School of Excellence honor. “Congratulations to the team.”

The high school’s counseling and administrative teams received a plaque, sign and other materials in recognition of the School of Excellence honor Tuesday, April 18.

Dr. Renee Neely of the Maryland State Department of Education paid a visit that morning to present the award.

Neely said more than 100 schools in Maryland participate in the American College Application Campaign. She said Kent County High School was chosen as the best based on the number of students who applied and enrolled in college, as well as the number of applications produced by first-generation college students.

“We’re really appreciative of that at the Maryland State Department of Education,” Neely said, adding that she wanted to bring the award in person in recognition of the school’s hard work. “Thank you for all that you do.”

Learn more about the American College Application Campaign at equityinlearning.act.org/acac.