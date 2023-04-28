Choptank Health’s Tilghman Health Center to Expand Hours

Choptank Community Health System’s Tilghman Health Center is expanding to weekly hours to provide more accessibility to primary medical services for Bay Hundred area children and adults.

The Tilghman Health Center serves as an extension to Choptank Health’s Bay Hundred Health Center in St. Michaels, with Gregory Dukes, CRNP serving as the provider. The Center previously had been open every other Tuesday during select hours. New hours begin May 10 and are every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“These extended hours allow our practitioners more time to take care of our patients in Tilghman Island,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “Making healthcare more accessible for people across Maryland’s Eastern Shore is at the heart of everything Choptank Health does. It’s why we’re here.”

The Tilghman Health Center’s separate office spaces are conveniently located at Tilghman Elementary School, with patients ages five and up being seen. Choptank Health’s Bay Hundred office patients and new adult and pediatric primary care medical patients are now being accepted, with appointments made by calling 410-754-0200.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with more at www.choptankhealth.org.