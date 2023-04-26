On Design: Easy Living in Easton Village 

One of Easton’s most desirable neighborhoods is also one I know well from my time at the firm who provided master planning and the Pattern Book of houses for the neighborhood. I hope to feature each of the housing types illustrated in the Pattern Book and today’s feature is located on a tree-lined boulevard that provides privacy and abundant sunlight for this house.

As I walked up the brick sidewalk laid in a herringbone pattern to match the development’s sidewalks, I admired the massing of the house’s two and half story three bay wing with two one-bay wings, that telescope down and are set back from the main wing. The color palette of an exposed brick foundation, deep blue gray lap siding, white trim and black shutters gives the house great curb appeal. I also realized that the door color is the complementary color to the siding color and that is another reason for this harmonious façade.

When I reached the front porch, I discovered it is a delightful outdoor room with brick flooring and white columns framing the vista to the front door with a full transom. Two blue and white Bistro chairs on top of blue and white striped rug invite one to relax and enjoy visiting with neighbors on their daily stroll. I admired the charming wreath on the door as the Owner greeted me softly as she pointed to the nest of baby chicks resting in the wreath so I hurried inside before their mother came back!

I entered the foyer and discovered that the one-story wing is a delightful sunroom with windows around three sides and furnished as a sitting room that overlooks the rear fenced yard and brick terrace. The room’s plantation shutters introduced this window treatment throughout the rest of the house. This is an elegant solution for urban lots since the slats can be modulated to allow sunlight within while maintaining privacy.

The foyer opens onto an open plan living-dining-kitchen-breakfast area. The “U” shape stairs creating a high ceiling at the sitting area with triple windows overlooking the rear yard and another trio of windows above. Angled walls create inviting diagonal vistas through the space.

At the one interior wall, seating is grouped around the fireplace that is visible from the other areas.

The dining room table is centered on a bay shaped wall that projects beyond the side exterior wall. The chair rail with white walls below and light taupe walls above further define the space furnished with the contemporary table and upholstered chairs.

When I walked into the kitchen, the Owner explained her recent upgrades included painted cabinets, new quartz countertops, quartz backsplash and stainless steel appliances. My eyes were immediately drawn to two ceramic pieces on the countertop that I recognized from Simpatico, my sister’s shop, in the colorful “sunflower” pattern by the Master Ceramicist, Giampietro Rampini. The design’s bright blue and yellow sunflowers complemented the blue of the island and the blue veining in the quartz countertops. The kitchen area also contains bar stools along one row of the kitchen’s base cabinets and a breakfast area with a table for two for informal meals. Off the kitchen is the powder room and a laundry with a direct connection to the two-car garage.

The remainder of the main floor is the primary suite located at the front of the house. The large bedroom has two front windows and one side window for sunlight throughout the day. The bath has dual lavatories separated by the built-in corner tub under a high window and a glass fronted shower. A walk-in closet completes the ensuite.

The stairs to the second floor end at a large family room furnished with a sectional facing the side exterior wall with the TV between single windows.

On either side of the family room are two spacious guest ensuites with serene wall colors.

Another set of stairs leads to the spacious third floor ensuite that is currently furnished as an office.

Great family home with many upgrades, zoned very well with a primary suite on the main floor, guest ensuites on the second floor with a third floor guest ensuite or office. Charming first floor sunroom with windows on three sides, open plan sitting room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast that is the hub of the home. The two-car attached garage opens onto the alley and a fenced side yard enhanced with landscaping and hardscape of brick is another outdoor room for relaxation.

This water privileged community on the Tred Avon River has many amenities including water access with community piers, kayak launch with kayak racks, clubhouse with fitness room and outdoor pool, ponds with water features throughout the neighborhood and community parks plus acres of preserved wetlands.

This water privileged community on the Tred Avon River has many amenities including water access with community piers, kayak launch with kayak racks, clubhouse with fitness room and outdoor pool, ponds with water features throughout the neighborhood and community parks plus acres of preserved wetlands.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, 410-310-6838, janelle@thruthelensphotos.com

Jennifer Martella is an architect with Bohl Architects’ Annapolis office and a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Jennifer is an integral part of Bohl Architects’ design team for projects she brings to the firm. She is also the writer of Bohl’s website’s bi-monthly blog “Tango Funhouse” where she highlights the firm’s vision and other fun aspects of life by design. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday.