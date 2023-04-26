Spy Profiles: New Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Easton’s new police chief, Alan Lowrey, is the first to suggest, his path to Talbot County was a pretty unique one.

Originally from Phoenix, Lowrey graduated from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service with a major in intelligence and international security eager to join armed services. But it was after an injury led to his medical discharge from the Marine Corps, Lowrey found his calling in police work. That passion for serving others eventually brought him to Easton, where he has spent the last 12 years raising his family.

Lowrey’s experience in law enforcement, including almost two decades with the city of Arlington in Virginia, has taught him the importance of community support. “I love working where I live,” he shared, emphasizing the unique experience of policing in Easton.

As Chief of Police, Lowrey’s main goal is to invest in young officers and equip them with the necessary skills to serve their community. He aims to make the entire department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) certified, a valuable asset when dealing with citizens experiencing crises. “It’s an interesting situation to be somebody who’s coming from outside of a department,” Lowrey admitted. But he believes true leadership involves working with the resources available to accomplish the mission.

Lowrey’s unique background and compassionate approach to law enforcement are poised to bring positive change to Easton’s police force. With an emphasis on community support and officer development, the new Chief of Police is determined to make Easton an even safer place to call home.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.