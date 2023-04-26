MSO Brings Jazz Septet Concerts to the Avalon Theater and Epworth United Methodist Church

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is pleased to announce its upcoming Jazz Septet concerts, scheduled for May 11th at the Avalon Theater in Easton, and May 12th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Led by jazz pianist Adam Glaser and featuring some of the talented jazz musicians of the MSO, the Jazz Septet will perform an eclectic program of classic jazz standards, as well as original compositions from Glaser’s catalog.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is known for its commitment to bringing world-class music to audiences throughout the region, and these Jazz Septet concerts promise to be no exception. With performances scheduled in two of the area’s premier venues on the Delmarva peninsula, the Avalon Theater and Epworth United Methodist Church, this is an event not to be missed.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such an exceptional group of musicians to the Avalon Theater and Epworth United Methodist Church,” said MSO Chairman Jeffrey Parker. “Adam Glaser is one of the most versatile musicians on the east coast, and we are honored to have him lead this talented group of musicians from the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra in what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of music.”

The Jazz Septet concerts will take place on May 11th at the Avalon Theater in Easton at 7:00 pm, and on May 12th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available for purchase online or by phone.

…CONCERT DETAILS FOLLOW…

WHEN and WHERE: This concert will be performed at two venues on two days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Thursday, May 11, 7:00 PM – Avalon Theater, 40 E Dover St, Easton, MD 21601

Friday, May 12, 7:00 PM – Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $35 per person at each venue.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert. The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org/podcast. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.