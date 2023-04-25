Generational Expert Mark Perna as Words of Advice for Building the Mid-Shore Workforce

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Can the key to the future of the Mid-Shore’s workforce be found in the hearts and minds of younger generations? Bestselling author Mark Perna believes so, and he’s ready to share his insights with business, nonprofit, and educational leaders at the historic Avalon Theatre on May 3rd.

Imagine a world where the flame of passion, purpose, and performance is ignited within every young individual. The possibilities are endless, but how can we make this a reality? The Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit, hosted annually by the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, aims to address this burning question.

With the generous support of event sponsors, the afternoon session featuring Mark Perna’s keynote address is now available for free, though advanced registration is required. This year’s Summit focuses on “Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Younger Generations” and promises to unveil the game-changing strategies that can transform education and employment landscapes in our communities and beyond.

The Spy’s Dave Wheelan chatted with Mark a few days ago by Zoom to learn more.

Business Appreciation Breakfast and Awards Banquet tickets are $45 and include a complimentary ticket to the afternoon session. Breakfast tickets can be purchased here, with afternoon seats reserved here.