May Mart Blooms Again: Chestertown Garden Club’s Premier Garden Sale

The Chestertown Garden Club’s annual May Mart will once again offer the opportunity to purchase plants to start, fill in, and enhance your gardens while also supporting the beautification of Chestertown. This event will take place Friday, May 5, 9am-1pm, in Memorial Park, downtown Chestertown, rain or shine.

Buyers will have a broad selection of plants to choose from for any type of garden be it shade or full sun and lots of plants to attract pollinators at prices you will love. Thanks to the generosity of Tideland and Angelica Nurseries there will be a wonderful selection of shrubs. Cash and checks for all purchases will be appreciated.

All the plants will have tags with the information you need regarding the basics of what they require. Club members will be happy to answer any questions regarding such things as spacing, pruning, dividing, and propagating.

There will be an “All Things Garden” section that is fun because you never know what you’ll come across. You’ll likely find gently used items like tools, flower pots, vases and lawn or garden ornaments. In the past there have been scarves, garden hats, and an apron or two. But there will definitely be artfully arranged flowering containers.

In addition to the plants there will be homemade baked goods and a raffle. You may purchase three tickets for $5 to win a $100 gift certificate that can be used at your choice of any Chestertown area shop or restaurant.

The funds raised at May Mart go towards the beautification of Chestertown. In partnership with the town, the Garden Club maintains Fountain Park and Memorial Park on an ongoing basis and decorates the parks and the downtown area each year for the holiday season.

As their logo proclaims, the Chestertown Garden Club has been “Rooted in Community Since 1931”. Since the installation of the beloved fountain in Fountain Park they have been actively improving community life. Their most recent innovation, the “Good Seeds” garden, involved the collaboration of parents, teachers, students, businesses and the Town to install landscaping at Garnet Elementary School. As well as beautifying the streetscape, an environmental learning space was created and is in full use by the school.

Your Visit to May Mart provides a wonderful opportunity to get joy from gardening while supporting your community!