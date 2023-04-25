Qlarant Marks 50th Anniversary with Nationwide Celebration

Qlarant, a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions marked 50 years of service with a nationwide celebration on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The event celebrated the formation of the company that began in Salisbury, Maryland in response to legislation to control hospital costs related to Medicare.

530 Qlarant associates, in offices or home-based locations across the country, came together in-person and via remote access for a program which included comments from the CEO, Ron Forsythe, Jr., PhD and Board Chair Mr. John H. Murray, Esq. They welcomed several distinguished guests from the community and received citations from Maryland State Senator, Hon. Johnny Mautz, and Maryland Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Kevin Anderson. Several former and retired associates and Board Members also joined in the Easton Md. office, including the company’s first employee, Mrs. Nancy O’Conner Bettini. A 20 minute video featuring the company’s history was a program highlight.

“This company started as a way to control skyrocketing hospital costs associated with Medicare and has become a leader in managing quality, improving care, and protecting valuable resources,” said Mr. Murray. “We do this by bringing the Best People and Best Solutions together to yield the Best Results.”

“It was wonderful to reconnect with all of the former co-workers who helped build this company,” said Sandy Love, President, Qlarant Integrity Solutions. “After 30 years of working here, it was so great to see these people from our bright past experience how their efforts built the foundation for our current success.”

In addition, a team from Qlarant revealed a time capsule filled with memorabilia from the past 50 years. Doubling as a tall planter, the time capsule will be placed in the corporate headquarters lobby and will be reopened in 2048.

The event was live-streamed to Qlarant’s other office locations where associates assembled for their own events. “Overall, it was a wonderful opportunity to get together with colleagues and celebrate Qlarant’s 50th anniversary and the many contributions to the communities in which we serve,” said Senior Vice President Bob Foley from the Tampa, Florida office.

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and technology solutions. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. The organization provides customized solutions for state, federal, and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“We also enjoyed learning about the history of Qlarant captured in the video,” added Vice President Marion Olivier in the Georgia office, “including how the intellectual and developmental disability contracts have contributed to the success of Qlarant.”

Dr. Forsythe also discussed the brilliant future for Qlarant, based on the continued path of innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and the dedication and hard work of all of the associates.

Qlarant will continue to celebrate this milestone throughout the year with other events and activities. To learn more about Qlarant visit www.Qlarant.com