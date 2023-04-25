Pam and Bob Ortiz in Concert at the Mainstay

On Saturday, May 13, The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes singer songwriter Pam Ortiz and her husband Bob. Pam and Bob have been performing together for over 30 years. Their shows highlight Pam’s original material (flatteringly compared to national talent Nanci Griffith) – from blues to ballads – and Bob’s hand percussion, guitar, and piano accompaniment — with lots of stories to tell along the way. Their group, Terra Nova, performed at the Mainstay during its first year of operation (they were also invited to perform at Bill Clinton’s Inauguration ceremonies at the Kennedy Center). Local fans will also remember the Pam Ortiz Band, featuring Pam and Bob, as well as local musicians Nevlle Dawson, Ford Schumann, and Philip Dutton. They have five albums in their discography. In 2016, Pam collaborated with playwright Robert Earl Price on RedDevil Moon, a musical inspired by Harlem Renaissance writer Jean Toomer’s 1923 novel, Cane. Pam wrote the music and lyrics for the show. The entire Red Devil Moon troupe took their performance to New York City to do 5 shows as part of the New York International Fringe Festival.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.