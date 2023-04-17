Breaking Down the Confusion: The Difference between Rebuilding Together and Kent Attainable Housing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rebuilding Together Kent County and Kent Attainable Housing are often confused with each other. Still, since they work together on many housing projects, it’s easy to point potential clients in the right direction.

While both are involved with addressing housing in Kent County, think of Kent Attainable Housing as the organization that works to “break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by building or renovating affordable houses and partnering with limited-income, working families to prepare for and buy a home,” and Rebuilding Together as the organization that “provides home repairs and modifications to our neighbors with limited resources at no cost to the homeowner.”

Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) is a nonprofit organization that focuses on repairing and rehabilitating homes for low-income families, elderly individuals, and veterans in Kent County. RTKC’s mission is to provide safe and healthy housing to those in need, and its services include home repairs, accessibility modifications, and energy efficiency upgrades. RTKC relies on volunteers and community partners to help complete their projects.

Kent Attainable Housing (KAH) is a nonprofit organization that builds affordable housing for low- to moderate-income families in Kent County. KAH works to acquire land, obtain funding, and manage the construction of new homes, which are then sold to qualifying families at below-market rates. KAH also provides education and counseling to help families become successful homeowners.

The Spy recently talked with Genevieve Croker, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Kent County, and Dylan Grimes, Chief Development & Community Engagement Officer at Kent Attainable Housing, to discuss the differences between the two organizations and how they work hand in hand to meet Kent County’s housing needs.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.To find out more about Rebuilding Together Kent County, see their website here. For more about Kent attainable Housing, go here.