Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Spring Blooming Native Plant?

Happy Mystery Monday! What spring blooming native plant is found in rich wooded slopes and stream banks?

Last week, we asked you about wood anemone (Anemone quinquefolia)! This delicate woodland wildflower has also been called “wind flower” perhaps because of how it trembles in the spring breeze. The flowers will close up on cloudy days or at night, limiting pollinator activity to sunny days. The wood anemone likes consistent moisture and is more commonly found in moist woods or at the base of tree trunks. Wood anemone produces seeds that contain elaiosomes. These elaiosomes contain lipids and proteins, which nourish and attract ants, which then disperse the seeds!

#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #forestecology #woodanemone #springflowers #springephemerals #carolinecounty #mysteryplant