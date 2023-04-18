Organ Recital at St. Mark’s

Peter DuBois returns for third recital here in Easton on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on Peachblossom road.

His program will include the great ‘A’ minor prelude and fugue of Bach, the third Choral of Franck and the ever popular Carillon de Westminster of Louis Vierne.

He has served as Director of Music/Organist at Third Church since 1991. In addition to his full-time duties at Third Church, he is Host and Producer for the popular nationally syndicated public radio program With Heart and Voice. For 15 years, while serving Third Church, Peter concurrently served on the faculty of the Eastman School of Music as Assistant Professor of Sacred Music and Director of the Sacred Music Diploma program. Peter holds degrees in organ performance from the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Peter maintains an active performing career, with recitals throughout the United States and abroad, including at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, Notre-Dame de Paris (twice), the Basilica of Ste. Clotilde in Paris, and the Cathédrale du Saint-Saveur in Aix-en-Provence.

This recital is sponsored by the Mid-Shore Maryland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and is free and all are invited to hear this extraordinary musician.