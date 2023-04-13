Waterfowl Festival Announces Sculptor Pati Stajcar as 2023 Featured Artist

The Waterfowl Festival’s 2023 Featured Artist has been announced, naming the talented Pati Stajcar. A favorite at the Festival for 17 years, Pati is excited about her selection as Featured Artist. However, the only hint she provides about her featured art piece is that “it comes from one of Aesop’s Fables, all stories about nature translating into morals for humans to follow.”

While the bronze sculpture won’t be revealed until later in the year, it promises to be heartfelt and stunning. Waterfowl Festival’s Featured Artist Program was created in 2010 to generate excitement about a chosen artist and their visual interpretation of the bounty of our natural habitat. It encourages visitors to meet the artist and see the featured piece “up close.”

In fact, Pati encourages the public to run their hands over her work to understand the feeling she has when she creates a piece. Pati hopes “you share in the experience from my heart to yours.”

“We are excited to announce that Pati Stajcar is the Waterfowl Festival’s 2023 Featured Artist,” said Charles Wrightson, Waterfowl Festival President. “She is an amazing artist and a valued member of the arts community in Easton. Pati is someone who understands the value of the organization and its mission to support conservation efforts on the Shore. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Pati as this year’s Featured Artist. It’s exciting for us to both celebrate our history of waterfowl in art and also evolve each year to showcase new and different artistic interpretations of nature.”

Working in wood, bronze and marble, life’s experiences reflect themselves in Pati’s sculptures. Energy, flowing from and around each piece, guides the gift she presents to you. Each design begins and ends in abstract but blends with the representation. Flow and balance are her subject matter expressed through nature. Her pieces excite the viewer and fit comfortably in any setting.

Pati was born in Southeastern Pennsylvania but has been a Colorado resident for many decades.“I have my choice of living anywhere in the world and Golden, Colorado is that place,” she says. “The abundance of wildlife, sun, snow and art make this the place I call home.”

After more than 10 years in the airline industry, she left in 1985 to pursue sculpting as a professional career. Her inspiration is nature, which she finds near her home in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. She allows nature to be her guide.

Pati is an elected member of Academic Artists Association, Allied Artists of America, National Sculpture Society, The Bennington Collective and Society of Animal Artists and regularly participates in exhibitions nationwide. She volunteers as a docent with Natures Educators and as a firefighter with Foothills Fire and Rescue.

Look for the release of Stajcar’s 2023 Featured Art piece this summer.

About the Waterfowl Festival

Waterfowl Festival Inc. is dedicated to wildlife conservation, the promotion of wildlife art, and the celebration of the life and culture of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The 52nd Festival will be held November 10-12, 2023 in historic Easton, Md. VIP and corporate sponsorship packages are also available. For more information, to volunteer, or donate, visit www.waterfowlfestival.org or call 410-822-4567.

To learn more about Pati and view some of her stunning sculptures, visit http://stajcar.com.