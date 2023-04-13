MENU

April 13, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Commerce Commerce Notes

Rhythm & Brews is This Saturday, April 15th

Join the Kent County Chamber of Commerce as we host the 4th annual BrewFest in Historic Downtown Chestertown, MD this Saturday, April 15th, from 12-4!

General Admission tickets are $40 in advance ($45 at the door) and include entry, a souvenir tasting glass, beer tasting tickets, live entertainment, and more.

VIP tickets are $75 and include everything included in a General Admission ticket, plus a 4-pocket drop-in flight paddle, 3 additional tasting glasses, additional beer sample tickets, and early admission at 11:00 am! Tickets are selling fast!  Get yours now at www.kentbrewfest.com.

Enjoy craft beer from DelMarVa and beyond.  Live Music from Heavy Fred Lite and Justin Singleton!Food from Happy Chicken Bakery, Blue Monkey Street Tacos & Walker Family Deep Fried Seafood available for purchase!

Featured Breweries Include:

  • Blue Earl Brewing
  • Eastern Shore Brewing
  • Bold Rock Hard Cider
  • Evolution Craft Brewing Company
  • Big Truck Farm Brewery
  • RAR Brewing
  • Cult Classic Brewery
  • Ten Eyck Brewing Company

Plus wine from Crow Vineyards & Winery!

The Kent County Chamber would like to thank our Sponsors for this event:

