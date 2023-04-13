Brigade of Blue to Hold Community Concert

Before the Kent County High School marching band heads down to Georgia for its biggest competition of the year, it will host a local concert offering community members a preview of their showpieces.

The Brigade of Blue will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in the Kent County High School auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

The high school’s Concert Band will kick off the evening, followed by the Jazz Band and Show Choir. The Brigade of Blue will close out the show with a marching performance inside the Kent County High School auditorium.

Following the program, the band will pack up all their instruments and equipment. They will depart the next morning for Atlanta, Ga., where they will against groups from around the country in the World strides National Music Festival.

“We are very proud of the work our students have put into preparing for this concert and trip and are excited for them to compete on a national stage,” said music teacher Jodi Bortz.”The support from the music families and the community has been instrumental in making this possible.”

As part of the trip, the high school band will spend four days traveling, visiting the Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags amusement park and the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park.