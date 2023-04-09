Science Saturday Workshop for High School Women

Saturday, April 15th from 9:00 to 4:00 pm the Horn Point Laboratory (HPL) is hosting a workshop to introduce 8th graders and high school women to the wide variety of opportunities in the sciences. HPL graduate students and members the HPL chapter of the Society for Women in Marine Science (SWMS) will share their experiences and insights into the wonders and careers in the world of science. The day will consist of both indoor and outdoor activities getting to know tools scientists use to make discoveries and solve mysteries. The event will include nature walks, drones, microscopes, and many more exciting activities. The workshop with take place on the HPL campus at the Environmental Education Center (EE) and is FREE with lunch provided.

To learn more and register for the Science Saturday Workshop visit, www.science.umces.edu/swms-hpl/science-saturday/

Email the HPL SWMS chapter with any questions. hplswms@umces.edu

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. From a network of laboratories located across the state, UMCES scientists provide sound advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment, and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century. www.umces.edu