Mid-Shore Growth: The Proposed Poplar Hill Development in Easton

The Poplar Hill Farm project, a proposed housing development in Talbot County, was the topic of recent discussion for both the town and county planning commissions. The project’s potential impact on the Maryland designated critical area has raised concerns among residents and officials alike. The critical area is a designated area of land that is protected by law due to its sensitive ecological and environmental significance.

On April 2, a joint listening session was held at the Avalon to discuss the viability of the project and its potential impact on the critical area. With the help of our partner, the Avalon’s MCTV, the Spy has condensed the two-hour meeting into three segments to fairly explain the project in its entirety, every citizen comment, and finally a short response by the developer’s attorney.

The first segment features Ryan D. Showalter, a lawyer representing the developer. Showalter outlines the developer’s plans for the project and addresses concerns raised by the planning commissions and residents. He discusses the steps the developer has taken to minimize the project’s impact on the critical area and how the project aligns with local and state regulations.

The second segment features public comments from residents who express their concerns about the project’s potential impact on the critical area. Many residents voice their opposition to the project, citing concerns about increased traffic, loss of wildlife habitat, and the potential for pollution in the area’s waterways.

The final segment features Showalter responding to questions raised by resident comments. He addresses the concerns raised and explains how the developer plans to address these issues. He emphasizes that the project is still in the planning stages and that the developer is committed to working with the community to address any concerns and ensure that the project is in compliance with local and state regulations.

While this project and its approval process will have a direct impact on Easton, the entire Mid-Shore community, all of whom are facing similar growth issues, should take special note of this process and some of the uniques challenges that come with growth.

Segment one (Summary) and two (public comments) are approximately 30 minutes in length. Segment three (developer response) is 3 minutes.