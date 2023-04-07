Organizing for Health Management is Focus of Free Workshop at Kent County Library

Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) will offer a free program, “Organizing Your Health,” on Thursday, April 20, 2023, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Kent County Library, 408 High Street in Chestertown.

“Our goal is to provide education, tips, and tricks for staying organized when managing your own health or a loved one’s health,” said Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, Nurse Coordinator for SCOT.

Topics of the workshop will include communicating effectively with providers, what preventive care and screenings should be done and when, health journaling, advance directives, medication management, and use of health care technology.

Advance registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit https://kent-md.libcal.com/event/10454616?hs=a. For more information, contact Emily Welsh, 410-778-3300, ext. 5644, ewelsh@umm.edu.

