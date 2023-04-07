Mainstay Outdoor Movie

On Friday, April 21 The Mainstay in Rock Hall is excited to resume it’s free outdoor family movie series. The films are projected with professional equipment on a full-sized theatrical screen in the Mainstay’s backyard events space.

The April 21 film selection is the 1987 classic, The Princess Bride, directed by Rob Reiner. It is a high-spirited homage to the swashbuckling hero-swordplay sagas of the classic Zorro and Robin Hood movies of the 1930s and 1940s. But The Princess Bride does so with side-splitting, irreverent gags, an eccentric ensemble of perfectly cast actors, as well as dazzling swordplay. The story is introduced when a young boy, home sick from school, grudgingly allows his grandfather to read him a dusty storybook. The story that unfolds is of the innocent and beautiful Buttercup who is being forced to marry the evil Prince Humperdinck, after her true love Westley disappears for five years. The wedding plans are interrupted, however, by a mysterious pirate, a vengeful Spaniard swordsman, and a good-natured giant, in a tale full of swashbuckling, romance, and outrageously hilarious spoofery. The Princess Bride reigns as a fairy-tale classic that is often cited by critics as “one of the fifty funniest movies ever made.”

The Mainstay has outdoor seating and popcorn available. The movie is scheduled for 8 pm. In case of rain the movie will not be shown and rescheduled for another date. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.