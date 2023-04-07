Choptank Community Health System Awarded Joint Commission Accreditation

Choptank Community Health System has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for primary care medical home, ambulatory health care, and behavioral health care and human services accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

A medical home is a partnership approach between patients, clinicians, medical staff, and families in providing comprehensive primary care. A medical home extends beyond clinical practice to include specialty care, educational services, family support, and more.

This year also marks the first time Choptank Health’s behavioral health services were part of the Joint Commission’s accreditation process. Choptank Health began providing behavioral health services in 2020, with services offered to Choptank Health’s medical and dental patients.

Choptank Health recently underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review, with a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluating compliance with primary care medical home, ambulatory health care, and behavioral health care standards.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions, and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Choptank Health for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

“I have always been incredibly proud of the work of each Choptank Health team member,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich in a recent memo to staff. “It was no surprise to hear the surveyors unanimously compliment our team’s passion for our mission and the care you take with your patients.

“They were impressed with our team members’ knowledge, enthusiasm, and professionalism,” Rich continued. “It’s clear each Choptank Health team member is committed to providing safe, quality care to our patients.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients now being accepted. More is at www.choptankhealth.org. More information about The Joint Commission is at www.jointcommission.org.