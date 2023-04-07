Organ Concert Featuring Jeremy Bruns at Emmanuel Episcopal Church

The 29th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series continues at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presenting an organ concert on Friday April 14th, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Jeremy Bruns.

As a church musician, Jeremy Bruns has held positions in Boston MA, Pittsburgh PA and other locations, including three years as Associate Organist of Saint Thomas Church, Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where he worked with the late John Scott and the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys. He has also served as a Visiting Assistant Professor in the School of Music at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches TX. He studied with David Higgs at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester NY, earning the M.Mus. and the Performer’s Certificate. Mr. Bruns is past dean of the Boston Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and is represented by Concert Artist Cooperative.

Named “a coolly aristocratic player” by The Dallas Morning News, Jeremy S. Bruns has been heard on the nationally syndicated radio show Pipedreams, BBC Radio, and the Pro Organo label.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students.