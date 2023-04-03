Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center Offering Kayak Rentals

As we gear up for another season of environmental education and outdoor activities, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) is excited to announce the opening of our Visitor Center and Kayak Rentals on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2023. Our Visitor Center is a unique hub for learning about the environment and exploring the natural beauty of the Mid-Shore. From interactive exhibits to guided tours, CBEC has played an important role in environmental education for many years.

Located on 510 acres of pristine wetlands and meadows, the CBEC Visitor Center is the perfect place for families, friends, and nature enthusiasts to connect with the outdoors. Visitors can learn about the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay, enjoy bird watching, and explore the miles of scenic trails throughout the Center. The Kayak Rentals will allow visitors to further immerse themselves in nature by paddling through the waterways and marshes of the Eastern Shore.

CBEC will also be hosting a Yard Sale on the same day from 9 am to 1 pm at our Education Building. Our Yard Sale will feature a variety of household items, tools, used sporting goods, and outdoor equipment that are looking for new homes. All proceeds from the Yard Sale will support CBEC’s education and conservation programs.

“We are thrilled to open our Visitor Center and Kayak Rentals for the 2023 season,” said Judy Wink, Executive Director of CBEC. “We have been dedicated to environmental education and conservation for many years, and we are excited to continue our efforts in providing visitors with a unique and immersive experience in the Mid-Shore.”

CBEC’s Visitor Center and Kayak Rentals will be open from 9 am to 4 pm daily. Visitors are encouraged to visit our website or follow us on social media for the latest updates and events.