Gunston’s Fairuz Manion Earns “Outstanding PIPSN School Nurse Award”

The Gunston School is pleased to announce their School Nurse/Health Coordinator Fairuz Manion, PhDc, MSN, RN has been awarded the 2023 Outstanding Private, Independent, and Parochial School Nurse (PIPSN) Award by the the PIPSN Special Interest Group of the National Association of School Nurses (NASN).

This award recognizes school nurses who demonstrate excellence through clinical expertise, research and education, management, mentoring, advocacy and leadership with a scholarship to both the NASN Conference and the Maryland Association of School Health Nurses (MASHN) annual conference.

Manion leads the school’s overall approach to health, wellness, and health education, working with the school’s leadership to deliver a best practices health and wellness education program. She oversees student care management, employee care management, employee wellness program coordination, mental health support, and instructing the ninth grade wellness course.

Additionally, Manion secured grant funding to equip the campus with all new automated external defibrillator (AED) devices and leads the school’s annual trainings on First Aid, CPR, AED, epipens, Narcan administration, bloodborne pathogens, and “Stop the Bleed” programs. She organizes and administers vaccination clinics for employees and coordinates the school’s feminine hygiene program.

“Ms. Manion’s impressive resume details her many educational accomplishments,” said Christine Ratych, President of MASHN Executive Board. “She has served as a faculty member at several universities and also several years in clinical practice. She is also very involved in her community as well as her school.”

Before Manion joined The Gunston School in 2020, she worked for BayHealth Medical Center in Dover for more than 15 years, specializing in patient care, discharge planning, and overseeing outreach programs aimed to prevent communicable diseases and comorbidities within the state of Delaware. She also routinely volunteered as a substitute school nurse for Holy Cross Elementary for a number of years. She has a Masters degree in Community Health, and an extensive background in nursing education, serving recently as a Professor at Wesley College, Wilmington University, and Ana G. Mendez University.

Head of School John Lewis reflected, “Since she started at Gunston during the pandemic, Nurse Manion has improved and sustained a culture of health and safety at Gunston. In addition to being a caring and skilled nurse for students who are ill or injured, she’s integrated a series of innovative, best-practices measures for the entire community.”

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.