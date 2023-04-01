An Earth Day Eco-Poetry Reading. Saturday April 22, 2023, 2:00-4:00 p.m., Talbot County Free Library-Easton Library.

In celebration of Earth Day 2023 and National Poetry Month, Talbot County Free Library, Shore Lit, and The Shore Poetry will be presenting a free eco-poetry reading.

The event will be held in the Easton Library’s Meeting Room and moderated by The Shore Poetry co-editors John Nieves, Caroline Chavatel, and Emma DePanise. They have selected fifteen regional poets to read original poems related to the themes of place, liminality, and human interaction with our environments.

Featured poets will include: Lindsay Lusby, Jane Satterfield, Ned Balbo, Christine Spillson, Sarah Brockhaus, Chris Cocca, Catherine Pierce, Summer Smith, Siobhan Murray, Cassandra Whitaker, Shannon Ryan, Gary Fox, Nancy Mitchell, Tara A. Elliott, and Terin Weinberg.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will follow the reading, giving attendees a chance to engage with the poets and editors and speak to them about their work. Reservations are not required.

A special Earth Day 2023 issue of The Shore Poetry featuring poems from the event will launch on Earth Day (4/22) at theshorepoetry.org.

This program is sponsored in part by funds from the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library, Talbot County Free Library, and by a grant from Talbot Arts, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the governments of Talbot County, Easton, Oxford, and St. Michaels.

About The Shore Poetry:

The Shore Poetry is an online poetry publication seeking cutting, strange, and daring work from new and established poets alike. The Shore Poetry publishes poems that explore the worlds of things and ideas, that recognize the liminality, the shifting of everything around us and our ability to name a thing whole—poems that press and push and ache and recede. The journal is published four times a year, once each season.

About The Shore Poetry’s editors:

John A. Nieves has poems forthcoming or recently published in journals such as: North American Review, Copper Nickel, American Poetry Review, 32 Poems, and Southern Review. He won the Indiana Review Poetry Contest and his first book, Curio, won the Elixir Press Annual Poetry Award Judge’s Prize. He is associate professor of English at Salisbury University and an editor of The Shore Poetry.

Caroline Chavatel is the author of White Noises (Greentower Press, 2019), which won The Laurel Review’s 2018 Midwest Chapbook Contest. Her work has appeared in AGNI, The Missouri Review, Foundry, and Poetry Northwest, among others. She is co-founding editor of The Shore Poetry, an editor at Madhouse Press, and currently a Ph.D. candidate at Georgia State University.

Emma DePanise has poems forthcoming or recently published in journals such as Poetry Northwest, The Minnesota Review, The Los Angeles Review, New York Quarterly and The National Poetry Review. She is a winner of a 2019 AWP Intro Journals Award and the 2018 winner of the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry from Nimrod International Journal. An editor of The Shore Poetry, she holds an MFA from Purdue University and is a current PhD student in English at the University of Missouri.

About Shore Lit

Shore Lit founder Kerry Folan is a reader, a writer, and a professor of writing and literature at George Mason University. She has been living in Easton since 2017 and aims to enhance local cultural offerings with regular, free book talks open to the public. Shore Lit events are designed to explore relevant ideas, foster literary conversation, and build inclusive community. Spring 2023 events feature novelist Jung Yun (in partnership with AAM); essayist and cultural critic Lawrence Weschler (in partnership with AAM); and an eco-poetry reading with The Shore Poetry (in partnership with TCFL). Sign up for our monthly newsletter at shorelit.org and follow us on Instagram @Shore_Lit.

About Talbot County Free Library

It is the mission of the Talbot County Free Library to enrich and renew the lives of the people it serves. There are two locations: The main library in Easton is located at 100 W. Dover St.; and the St. Michael branch is at 106 Fremont St. The Maryland Room in the Easton branch holds a voluminous collection of genealogical resources and historical documents. Services at both locations include the circulation of books, DVDs, and digital devices, as well as free Wi-Fi, public computers, exhibits, and programs for both children and adults. Many of the Talbot County Free Library’s programs are made possible by the generous support of the local community. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org. Be sure to like the library on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @Talbotcountyfreelibrary.