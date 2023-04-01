Delmarva Review: Weeping Willow by V.P. Loggins

Author’s Note: “When I was an infant of six weeks, my parents took the decision to leave Birmingham, Alabama, where I was born. The family—my parents, grandparents, my brother, and myself—journeyed from Alabama to Indiana south of Chicago. From there we moved again, this time to Illinois. “Weeping Willow” is inspired by my early experiences attending school as a transplant with a family from the Deep South to a place where the regional differences in speech were markedly different.”

Weeping Willow

. . . I beat you with a stick, voice, beat you //

until you speak, until you

speak right.

-Ilya Kaminsky

In the first grade—my first opportunity

to become a part of a group outside

and seemingly larger than my family,

as a willow is part of the riverbank

with the river, somnambulant, moaning

beside it—I was removed from the room

where all the other children sat at desks,

some crying, some laughing, some

pulling papers out and drawing pictures

of lions and cars and forests, and I was sent

to a cavernous dark room with walnut walls,

a black tiled floor, where windows shed

a painfully diffused light, sent there alone

to meet Mrs. Parsons for a private lesson,

an hour every day, five days a week,

where she taught me pronunciation, how

to speak as the other children spoke

who were not the offsprings of my mother,



born and raised in the Deep South,

who had not been hearing my mother’s

particular voice, which I had learned,

and whose inflections I had emulated,

who must have seemed as foreign to her

Midwestern acquaintances as this

first-grade boy had seemed to the teachers

in my school, to the students in my class.

For day after walnut-paneled day, I felt

then like the sole willow weeping in a grove

of sturdy oak trees. But I found myself,

my tongue rooting into the bank of speech.

#

V. P. Loggins is the author of The Wild Severance (winner of the Bright Hill Press Poetry Book Competition, 2021), The Green Cup (winner of the Cider Press Review Editors’ Prize, 2017), The Fourth Paradise (Main Street Rag, 2010) and Heaven Changes (Pudding House, 2007). His poems have appeared in The Southern Review, Poet Lore, Poetry Ireland Review, and other journals. He lives in Maryland.

