John Jorgenson at The Mainstay

On Saturday, April 15, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland is excited to feature the extraordinary guitarist John Jorgenson with his Gypsy Jazz Quintet. This is a long-awaited and often-requested return visit following his 2017 appearance at The Mainstay.

Jorgenson first came to national attention in the mid ‘80s as co-founder of successful country-rock act The Desert Rose Band (with Chris Hillman, former member of The Byrds). While a member of the Desert Rose Band, Jorgenson won the Academy of Country Music’s “Guitarist of the Year” award three consecutive years. In the early 1990s, John was a founding member of The Hellcasters along with Jerry Donahue, former member of Fairport Convention. Elton John invited Jorgenson to join his band in 1994 for an 18-month tour that stretched into a six-year stint of touring, recording and media appearances. Jorgenson has also recorded or toured with Tommy Emmanuel, Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Roy Orbison, Patty Loveless, Michael Nesmith, John Prine, Sting, Billy Joel, and Bonnie Raitt. While considered one of the finest guitarists on the world stage, he is also proficient on the mandolin, dobro, pedal steel guitar, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon, and saxophone.

Jorgenson discovered the music of French guitarist Django Reinhardt in 1979, and has since earned the title of “the US Ambassador of Gypsy Jazz”. Over the years Jorgenson has continued to honor the legacy of Reinhardt with the unique Gypsy Jazz sound of his John Jorgenson Quintet. The group is the only American act to ever headline the prestigious Django Reinhardt Memorial Festival in France.

Jorgenson was tapped to recreate Reinhardt’s guitar playing for the films “Gattica” and “Head in the Clouds” (in which he appeared on screen as Django alongside stars Charlize Theron and Penelope Cruz).

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.