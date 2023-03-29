Celebrating Jeanne Geibel, Director of Branch Services: 45 Years of Service with KCPL

Kent County Public Library is preparing to mark a momentous transition. After 45 years of dedicated service to KCPL, Jeanne Geibel, Director of Branch Services, will be retiring in April 2023.

Jeanne started her career at Kent County Public Library on October 16, 1977. At that time, she went to work at 335 High Street, Chestertown, the small storefront that housed the library while the new building was being constructed. Six months later, she played a part in the community Book Walk that took place to move the library up the street and into its current Chestertown location.

At the start of her career, in 1977 Jeanne’s main jobs were focused on cataloging and inter-library loan services, although, given the very small staff size at the time, everyone filled multiple roles. Jeanne’s regular roles included checking and repairing audio visual materials, supervised the volunteers who ran the Rock Hall Branch, and answered reference questions. When needed, she also enthusiastically assisted with children’s programming, dressing up as an elf, a witch, the Easter bunny, the Cat in the Hat, and Mrs. Claus! When the North County Branch opened in 2006, Jeanne became the Branch Manager for both the Rock Hall and North County Branches, splitting her days between the two locations. As part of this transition, she also became a regular presenter of story time at both locations, creating strong connections with the youngest library users, along with their families and caregivers.

Throughout the decades, Jeanne worked for 7 different library directors and alongside dozens of coworkers. Her good humor, willingness to do what needs to be done, and kindness toward others will remain an enduring part of her KCPL legacy. In all her roles over the years, the library patrons have always been the heart of library work for Jeanne. In reflecting on her coming retirement, she says, “I’ve developed close relationships with many of my patrons and I’m going to miss them a lot.” She hastens to add, “I’ll still be visible in the library as a patron checking out my favorite author or enjoying a program.”

During the week leading up to Jeanne’s retirement, KCPL is pulling out all the stops and celebrating with three events (one at each KCPL location) to give the community opportunities to gather and celebrate her 45 years of service! Reminiscences, appreciations, and well wishes are welcome.

Monday, April 10 | 4-6pm | Chestertown

Drop in for snacks, sign the community card, and wish Jeanne well in her retirement.

Wednesday, April 12 | 4-6pm | Rock Hall

Drop in for snacks, sign the community card, and wish Jeanne well in her retirement.

Thursday, April 13 | 4-6pm | North County

Join us for a ceremony of celebration and recognition on Jeanne’s last day at KCPL!

Order of Events on April 13:

4-4:30 greetings & signing community card

4:30-5 ceremony of celebration & recognition

5-6pm reception & light hors d’oeuvres

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.