The Garfield Center Calls for Director and Title Submissions for the 2024 Season

The Garfield Center for the Arts has opened its annual call for play and musical titles for production consideration. Suggestions and proposals can be made by Directors who would like to present a play or musical in the 2024 season, as well as by interested community members, patrons of the Garfield Center and arts participants. All proposals must be received by the Garfield Center by midnight on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

For submissions from directors, the Garfield Center Programming Committee asks for specific information. Directors should submit a list containing multiple titles, preferably at least 3 but no more than 10. For each proposed title in the list, the Director should provide the name of the playwright(s) or author(s), its casting requirements and a synopsis. Directors should also give an estimate on the number of rehearsal weeks necessary to put the show together. If the royalty company that owns the rights for submitted titles is known, directors can include that information. Directors may also explain, per title, why the play or musical would make for a successful production at the Garfield Center and for the Eastern Shore community.

Accompanying their list of title submissions, directors must also submit their bio and a resume of past theatrical experience along with their 2024 calendar year availability to direct a title, if chosen.

The GCA Programming Committee also continues to develop an institutional list of titles that do not have current directorial interest but may be considered for future production. Community members, patrons and participants who would like to suggest titles for the institutional list are encouraged to do so. For institutional list submissions, multiple title suggestions are welcome, but there is no requirement to give more than one title and it is not necessary to provide playwright, casting and rehearsal information. However, addressing why a title would be a good fit for the GCA and how it would engage the Eastern Shore community is helpful.

Detailed information on submitting a proposal is also available on the GCA web site at http://garfieldcenter.org/ directors/.

To submit a proposal, compile the required information and email it to playideas@garfieldcenter.org. Once received, submissions will be acknowledged with a response email. Directors will be informed of the final selections once the Programming Committee has chosen the 2024 season.