The second annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day observance in Kent County is set for Wednesday night, March 29 in the downtown Memorial Park of Chestertown.

It will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

The public is invited.

Guest speakers will include veterans Emerson Cotton, Avon Jones, John Moore and Mark Treanor; Bonnie Hill, regent of Old Kent Chapter DAR; and Paul Showalter, commander of Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36.

Posting of the colors will be done by the Marine Barracks Washington, the oldest active post in the Marine Corps and the home of the color guard and Marine band that is called the President’s Own.

The tentative schedule includes an opening prayer by the Rev. Denise Jones of Mt. Olive AME Church, Butlertown, and recognition of the participating organizations and Vietnam War commemoration partners.

Following remarks from the guest speakers, there will be a special pinning ceremony to honor the Gold Star families of the five area servicemen who were killed in action; the spouses of Vietnam War-era veterans who have since died; and all who served during the Vietnam War era.

The pin features the message, “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”

Anyone who received a lapel pin last year should wear it to this year’s ceremony.

Also, all attendees are encouraged to bring a Vietnam-era veteran with them.

Nationally, this is the sixth edition of the solemn event, which honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during what is considered the Vietnam War era, Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 — regardless of location.

A statement on the vietnamwar50th.com website states: “We make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve and none could self-determine where they would serve.”

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices.

The local observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day is being spearheaded by Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36 of Chestertown and Sumner Hall.

The planning committee consists of Showalter; Peter Sweetser; Larry Wilson, president of the Sumner Hall board of directors; and Phyllis Brown.

Washington College’s Kappa Sigma fraternity is a new partner. Fraternity members will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, set up a Missing Man Table and assist with the pinning ceremony.

