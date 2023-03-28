Gunston to Host Maryland State High School Rowing Championship on April 22

The Gunston School is pleased to announce that the Maryland State High School Rowing Championship will be hosted on their 75-acre waterfront campus in Centreville, Md. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The first race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with rowers competing in a 1,500-meter sprint style race on the Corsica River. Categories include 4’s and 8’s in Men & Women’s Varsity, JV, and Novice levels. An awards ceremony will follow at the conclusion of the race.

“We are very excited to host this event for the first time,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Gunston’s Waterfront & Head Rowing Coach Natalie Reading ’16.

Spectators are welcome to bring chairs and/or blankets. Gunston’s campus is a smoke/vape, alcohol and drug-free campus. Leashed dogs are welcome as long as owners clean up after their pets. Restroom facilities and ample parking are available. A detailed schedule of events will be posted on Gunston’s website by Wednesday, April 19 at https://www.gunston.org/ athletic/mdhsrc.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.