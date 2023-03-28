Featured April Events at Kent County Public Library

April delivers a bouquet of programs at Kent County Public Library! All events are free and open to the public.

MOVIE MATINEES

Join us for a free afternoon at the movies! In April, KCPL’s Chestertown Branch is hosting four movie matinees – two for adults, one for teens, and one for families. Our public performance license limits how and where we can publicize which movies are being shown, but you can find out more details by visiting kentcountylibrary.org or calling 410.778.3636.

Monday, April 3 | 2pm | Adults

Thursday, April 6 | 12pm | Families

Thursday, April 6 | 3pm | Teens

Monday, April 17 | 2pm | Adults

EVENTS FOR ADULTS

Happiness Hour: Creative Time for Grown-Ups

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived! All supplies are provided. Space is limited. Please register.

Origami Flowers

Saturday, April 1 | 1pm | Chestertown

Learn how to fold several different styles of origami flowers and create a gorgeous bouquet to take home.

Let’s Get Spicy!

Wednesday, April 19 | 6pm | Chestertown

Craft your own garam masala blend, as well as a surprise bonus blend, under the guidance of Mariam Satchell, owner of The Spicerie, at this evening full of delicious aromas inspired by the spice blends of the Indo-Pak subcontinent and the Middle East. In addition to the spice blends you create, take home a sweet treat as a souvenir from our culinary travels. Questions welcome and encouraged. Let’s get spicy!

Celebrating 45 Years of Service: Happy Retirement, Jeanne Geibel!

After 45 years of dedicated service to KCPL, Jeanne Geibel, Director of Branch Services, is retiring in April 2023. KCPL is pulling out all the stops with three events (one at each KCPL location) where the community can gather, reminisce, and offer retirement well wishes.

Monday, April 10 | 4-6pm | Chestertown

Wednesday, April 12 | 4-6pm | Rock Hall

Drop in for snacks, sign the community card, and wish Jeanne well in her retirement.

Thursday, April 13 | 4-6pm | North County

Join us for a ceremony of celebration and recognition on Jeanne’s last day at KCPL!

Organizing Your Health

Join the Mobile Wellness Team from University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for tips and tricks for staying organized when you’re managing your own health or the health of a loved one.

Thursday, April 20 | 1pm | Chestertown

Learn about health journaling, communicating with health providers, medication management, using healthcare technology, and more to make the process as easy as possible. Questions are welcome! Space is limited. Please register.

EVENTS FOR FAMILIES, KIDS, AND TEENS

Spend Spring Break at the Library

If you’re enjoying a staycation while Kent County Public Schools are on spring break, visit KCPL for a bunch of fun-filled family, kid, and teen events.

Craft Time: Perler Bead Creations

Wednesday, April 5 | 2:30pm | Rock Hall | Ages 5+

Space is limited. Please Register.

Make & Take Collage Picture Frames

Wednesday, April 5 | 3:30pm | Chestertown | Ages 5+

Space is limited. Please Register.

Movie Matinees

Thursday, April 6 | 12pm | Chestertown | Families

Thursday, April 6 | 3pm | Chestertown | Teens

Snack Around the World Club

Friday, April 7 | 3:30pm | Chestertown | Ages 5+

Space is limited. Please Register.

Pizza & Make a Thing: Floral Watercolor

Friday, April 7 | 4pm | North County | Teens

Saturday, April 8 | 1pm | Chestertown | Teens

Space is limited. Please Register.

Musical Fruits

Tuesday, April 11 | 10:30am | Musical Fruits | Ages 5+

Space is limited. Please Register.

LEGO Time

Wednesday, April 12 | 2pm | Chestertown | Ages 5+

For full details about these and other upcoming programs or to register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.