Joe Holt with Scott Robinson at The Mainstay

On Friday, April 7, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland presents another installment in its First Friday with Joe Holt concert presentations. Joe Holt, jazz pianist and accompanist, welcomes a different musical guest at each of his monthly programs. For his April show he welcomes Scott Robinson, one of the most versatile and wide-ranging instrumentalists on the jazz scene today.

Scott has been heard on tenor sax with Buck Clayton’s band, on trumpet with Lionel Hampton’s quintet, on alto clarinet with Paquito D’Rivera’s clarinet quartet, and on the formidable bass sax with the New York City Opera. On these and other instruments including theremin and ophicleide, he has performed with a cross-section of jazz’s greats. A respected performer in all areas of jazz, from traditional to avant-garde, Scott Robinson has arrived at his own unique musical voice which, as once described in a Northsea Jazz Festival program, “combines solid foundations with great daring”.

Scott has been heard numerous times on film, radio and television, and his discography now includes over 165 recordings. His four recording releases as a leader have garnered five-star reviews from Leonard Feather, Down Beat Magazine and other sources worldwide. The newest, Melody from the Sky (featuring the seldom-heard C-Melody saxophone), was recently the subject of a Wall Street Journal article by Nat Hentoff. A busy traveler, Scott has performed in some thirty nations, recently completing tours on five continents in a three-month period. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, at the Village Vanguard, at the Smithsonian Institution, and for the President of the United States. Scott’s group was selected to be the closing act at the Knitting Factory’s Sun Ra Festival in New York City. He was also an invited speaker at the Congressional Black Caucus Jazz Forum in Washington, D.C.

In 1981, he graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music, and a year later became, at 22, Berklee’s youngest faculty member.

Scott has been awarded four fellowships by the National Endowment for the Arts, and participated in a number of Grammy-nominated recordings.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.