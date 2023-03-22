Lecture on the Friendship Between Two Poets

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Pushcart Prize winning poet Sue Ellen Thompson will give a lecture on the friendship between two of the greatest poets of the 20th Century, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell. The lecture is at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, the Main Branch of Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

Lowell, who came from a wealthy New England family, wrote “confessional” poems about his failed marriages and frequent hospitalizations for bipolar disorder. Bishop, who was born in Nova Scotia and spent most of her life in Brazil, wrote poems that were rich in detail but revealed almost nothing of her personal life. When the two met, they bonded almost immediately and wrote letters to each other for the next 30 years.

“Friends ‘til the End”: Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell” tells the story of this literary friendship and the impact it had on both poets’ work.

Sue Ellen Thompson’s sixth book, Sea Nettles: New & Selected Poems, was published in 2022. She teaches workshops at The Writer’s Center in Bethesda, MD and was the recipient of the 2010 Maryland Author Prize from the Maryland Library Association.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Patrons do not need to preregister to attend this lecture. For more information, call the library at 410-822-1626 or visit www.tcfl.org.