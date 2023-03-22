Elizabeth Song Shines in Her Orchestral Debut with the MSO

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is proud to announce the successful orchestral debut of Elizabeth Song, the winner of the MSO’s Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition this past January. Ms. Song, as the winner of the concerto competition’s first prize, along with a $2,000 cash prize, was the featured soloist in the MSO’s recent March concert series, which took place on Thursday, March 9th in Easton, MD, Friday, March 10th in Ocean Pines, MD, and Saturday, March 11th in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

Ms. Song’s performance of Henri Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto no. 5 in A Minor was nothing short of breathtaking. With her virtuosic technique and musicality, she brought new life to this beloved work, earning thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

“Elizabeth Song’s performance was a true highlight of our March concerts,” said Michael Repper, Music Director of the MSO. “Her artistry and technical mastery were simply stunning, and it was a privilege to make music with her.”

In addition to Ms. Song’s performance, the MSO’s March concert series featured a diverse program of classical music, including Johannes Brahms’ Tragic Overture and Florence Price’s Symphony no. 1 in E Minor. The MSO was in top form, delivering powerful and nuanced performances under the baton of Maestro Repper.

“We are grateful to our audience for their support of the MSO and the arts in our community,” said Repper. “We are committed to bringing the highest quality classical music to the Delmarva peninsula, and we look forward to sharing more beautiful music with our audience in the future.”

ABOUT ELIZABETH SONG

Elizabeth Song is a thirteen-year-old fourth year Juilliard Pre-College Violin student, and she currently studies with Dr Masao Kawasaki. Previously, she studied with Dr I Hao Lee and Dr.Jiwon Kim. Elizabeth is the current concertmaster of the North Jersey Regions Middle School Orchestra. She is also a Laureate of the Chicago International Violin Competition (2022). As the winner of Juilliard Pre-College under 14 concerto competition, she will perform Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges Violin Concerto in A major Opus 5 No2 with the Juilliard Pre College String Orchestra on May 13, 2023.

This summer, she will attend the Morningside Music Bridge Program, a full scholarship program at New England Conservatory in Boston.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.