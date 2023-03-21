Avalon/Spy Survey Results: From Growth to Dog Parks Challenge Easton

With close to 370 responses to the latest Avalon/Spy survey on challenges facing Easton, the number one concern for the community turned out to be its environment and the impact of growth. That finding was one of several takeaways from the poll’s results, followed by the issues of public safety, drug abuse, traffic, and affordable housing.

In addition to submitting responses to top-rank issues, participants shared their top questions for mayoral candidates and their personal concerns for the municipality.

The Spy and Avalon Foundation will co-host a public town hall meeting on April 16 at 6 pm at the Avalon Theatre with Spy columnist Craig Fuller as moderator to discuss these concerns as the community prepares for its mayoral election on May 2.

Here are our results:

Top Ten Concerns/Challenges for Easton

Individual Responses

Samples of Individual Top Issues